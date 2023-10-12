CSP offers tips to avoid wildlife collisions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is providing some tips to avoid colliding with wildlife while on mountain roads this fall and winter.

Right now, it’s rutting season, also known as mating season for elk, because of this more elk are likely to be out on the roadways.

CSP is telling drivers to drive the speed limit and use high beams when not around other drivers. Doing this you can increase your chances of spotting wildlife hanging out in the road and have adequate time to slow down and stop for them.

CSP also said drivers should be prepared to make tough decisions when regarding wildlife on the road.

If you have the time and space, you can use your car horn and slow down. If there are other drivers around you, keep a slight angle to the butt of the animal when driving but only do this if the animal is by the white side lane.

CSP said you should never jerk or swerve the wheel.

Other tips CSP wanted drivers to be aware of are:

Being aware of quickly changing temperatures.

Fog can become an issue when driving.

Leaves on roadways can be dangerous when wet or icy.

Visibility when driving has become reduced because of shorter days.

Sun glare is dangerous with the sun rising and setting at different times.

Overnight temperatures are bringing morning frost.

Watch for deer and elk on the road as they travel at dusk and dawn.

Check your tire pressure before hitting the road.

Don’t park where there is a no parking sign due to safety reasons.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.