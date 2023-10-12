D51: Honoring the achievements of the state’s highest-rated Performance Schools

School District 51 honors the academic achievements of Palisade High School and Pomona Elementary School, just two among 27.
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Both Palisade High School and Pomona Elementary School’s academic achievements were celebrated this morning with a visit from District 51′s Superintendent, Dr. Brian Hill, and the D51 Board of Education. The two schools were among 27 within the state that were recognized as the highest-rated Performance Schools.

To honor their achievements, Dr. Hill presented students with Performance School banners.

He explained how recognizing these students helps maintain the momentum necessary for continued success saying, “and celebrate the hard work of the students, staff, and the administration; and make sure we recognize the hard work that goes into actually getting a school to a performance school, and Pomona is one of those campuses. They had the second highest amount of growth in points amongst our 25 elementary schools, and they were a performance school last year as well, so they’ve maintained that.”

Dr. Hill went on to say that their hard work is reflective of not only the students but the faculty and staff’s dedication to providing each student with a great education.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City

Latest News

Getting from Israel to Colorado with help from members of Congress
Getting from Israel to Colorado with help from members of Congress
Body parts stolen from cemetery, crypt damaged
Body parts stolen from cemetery, crypt damaged
3rd grader steps up to clean vandalized slide at new playground in Clifton
3rd grader steps up to clean vandalized slide in Clifton
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel's...
Live updates | Day 6 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war