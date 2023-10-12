Downtown Grand Junction parking set to see a small price increase

Starting early 2024 the pricing for parking downtown will be increasing. The good news is that the changes are in line with what many other cities are doing.
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Attention all downtown Grand Junction lovers. Starting early next year the pricing for parking downtown will be increasing. That could be considered bad news for some, but, the good news is that the new pricing is in line with what many other cities are doing.

The General Services Director, Jay Valentine, had this to say on the matter: “We’re trying to balance cost, convenience, and sufficiency in downtown Grand Junction,” Valentine said. “If you want to park closer to where you’re going it may cost a little more and it’s more convenient, but those spaces aren’t sufficient.”

Currently, parking for 2-4 hours is $.75 cents per hour but within the next year, that will change to $1 per hour. All 10-hour meters will be going from $.10 cents per hour to $.50 cents per hour. If you park illegally, that is also going to cost you more. The fee for illegal parking is currently priced at $20 per hour but will rise to $25. If you park in a handicap spot without the proper identification, that will now cost $150 per hour instead of $75 per hour.

In addition, the pilot program for the new wireless smart parking meters that accept credit cards, coins, and mobile payments is doing great. According to Valentine, you can expect to see more of those meters in the future so you won’t have to break open that piggy bank for loose change.

