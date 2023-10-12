Experts recommend winterizing homes and cars ahead of winter storms in high country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The calendar says fall, but Colorado’s mountain leaf peeping is coming to an end.

As the temperature drops, the wind picks up, and the snow starts to fall, we need to brace for winter weather and its potential to severely impact the roads in the mountains and beyond. “That’s a responsibility we have to each other as Coloradans,” said Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA

AAA Colorado recommends a winter car care checklist that includes checking your car’s fluids, wipers, and tires, but in the event you get stuck in a storm, McKinley encourages drivers to carry an emergency kit. “A flashlight with extra batteries, ice scrapers, rags, paper towels, a little bit of extra food and water, maybe an extra phone charger.”

Vehicles aren’t the only thing you need to winterize. “We would like to have our customers make sure that their home is ready for the decreasing temperatures,” said Andrea Lopez, External Affairs Manager at Ute Water Conservancy District.

Lopez says there is a possibility that the piping inside your home could freeze. So to make sure you don’t end up with a pipe burst Lopez encourages homeowners to turn off outdoor faucets and disconnect hoses. “Then knowing which pipes are exposed in your home is something that can impact whether or not they freeze,” said Lopez. “So exposed pipes that are near an exterior wall tend to freeze quicker.”

Winter may be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to make sure you’re all set for when the chilling temperatures arrive.

