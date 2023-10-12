Hanging Lake trail in need of repairs; officials looking for contractor

The mudslide is only blocking access to the trail and has not reached the trail or lake itself,...
Mudslide from May this year blocking access to Hanging Lake.(White River National Forest)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Hanging Lake trail is in need of repairs.

The National Forest Foundation issued a request for proposals on October 9th to start the process of finding a contractor to do the repair work on the trail.

Work is tentatively set to start in Spring 2024 and will run through November.

White River National Forest officials said they’re looking for an experienced contractor due to the tough terrain surrounding the trail.

The trail has been damaged ever since 2021 when heavy rains hit the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. Additional flooding hit the area this year, and washed-out bridges, downed trees and covered major portions of the trail.

The project is being funded by Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife State Trails Program, the National Forest Foundation, City of Glenwood Springs, and the USDA Forest Service.

When being rebuilt the trail will be closed.

Interested contractors can find more information about the project here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping

Latest News

Las Colonias Park paved trail
Grass off-leash dog park at Las Colonias Park is closing for winter season
Lake Road Service Area Map
New sewer lift system slated for Redlands neighborhood
Rep. Crow on Hamas, “As we learn more and more, it just becomes more barbaric”
Rep. Crow on Hamas, “As we learn more and more, it just becomes more barbaric”
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams forces of humble by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell...
Broncos aim to end 15-game losing streak to Chiefs on Thursday night at Arrowhead