High country snow continues throughout today

Winter Weather Advisories :

Winter Weather Advisories for the high country (KKCO / KJCT)

High Country Snow:

Most of Thursday’s snowmakers will stay around the central and north-central portion of the state, including parts of the Sawatch mountains. The movement is eastward throughout the day. Snowfall started late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and will continue throughout the day. Some of our mountain passes can experience the most amount of snowfall. It includes places like Rabiit Ears Pass, Steamboat Springs Ski Resort, Loveland, and Arapahoe Basin Ski areas, compared to locations like Vail and Silverthorne.

Snowfall Total Accumulations:

After today’s snowmaker, snowfall total accumulations will sit at 5-10 inches, with some localized areas receiving up to a foot of snow. We could see totals near around 0.10 inches on the Grand Mesa. The valleys will not receive any snowfall with this weathermaker.

The next 24 hours:

Thursday will mark the coldest day throughout the remainder of the week. Daytime highs in the valleys will sit in the lower 60s to mid-50s. Other locations in the high country will be in the 30s and 40s. Cloud cover will stick throughout the morning, with some sunshine around the afternoon before overcast skies move in again by the evening. Grand Junction still has the opportunity to receive a few more scattered showers and some sprinkles throughout the morning.

Low temperatures for Friday morning will sit in the 30s, with Montrose at the freezing point at 32 degrees. We will see a lot more sunshine for the end of the work week, with temperatures slightly improving. Highs will be in the mid to lower 60s.

Traction / Chain Laws:

The Colorado Department of Transportation has laws for when snowfall becomes heavy enough to present problems on the road. These laws, known as Traction and Chain laws, can be active at any time, and today’s snow event has already put some of these traction and chain laws into effect.

During an active traction law event, you have to have either:

Tires with a mud and snow designation (M+S icon) and 3/16″ tread depth

Winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon) and 3/16″ tread depth

Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16″ tread depth

Chains or an approved alternative traction device

Chain Law applies primarily to commercial motor vehicles, and CMVs are required to carry chains from September to May. Chain law can also apply to passenger vehicles in the last case situation before CDOT closes roads. When chain law is active, you must have chains on your tires.

Fines for traction law vary depending on the situation.

For Traction Law:

Motorists driving with inadequate equipment when a Traction Law or Chain Law is in effect could get fined more than $130.

If a motorist blocks the roadway because they have inadequate equipment when a Traction Law or Chain Law is in effect, they could get fined more than $650.

