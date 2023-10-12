Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s been a tough year for Highline Lake. Last September, Zerba Mussels were found on a piece of PVC pipe during a routine check which was a first for the state of Colorado. Last week, 5 more Mussels were found. Since then, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) decided to check a barge that has been sitting in the water all summer season. Upon inspection, they found over 15 new Zebra Mussels.

So, what does all this mean? First, the lake will need to be drained. It was treated this Spring for Mussels, but now it will need a complete drain. Second, in order to prevent the Mussels from spreading, no motorized boats will be allowed on the lake during Summer 2024. Alan Martinez, Park Ranger for Highline Lake State Park said, “We do know we have a full infestation here at Highline, so what that means is we will do a complete drain in the Winter, and we will have the lake at a level that is un-boatable for next Summer.” Martinez added, “So, the Summer of 2024 is the first time in 50 years that Highline Lake does not offer boating.”

If you’re wondering when you could start boating again, Martinez said, “We will slowly fill the lake so we don’t have a date at this point as to when people could start boating again but we are shooting for Summer of 2025.” Since the discovery of these freshwater pests and the drain of the lake, Highline is still considered a positive body of water for the next 5 years. That means every boat leaving the lake for the next 5 years will need to be inspected, decontaminated, and sealed.

