Mikko Rantanen has a 4-point night to lead Avalanche to a 5-2 victory over Kings in opener

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot, left, is scored on by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon as defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, center, and right wing Mikko Rantanen watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:53 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had two goals and a pair of assists, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the Colorado Avalanche opened their season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

It is the second straight year Rantanen has recorded at least three points in season openers, joining Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny as the only players in Avalanche/Nordiques history to accomplish that feat.

Cale Makar and Miles Wood also scored for the Avalanche, who have won 12 straight regular-season road games dating to last season. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 35 shots.

Los Angeles’ Carl Grundstrom and Quinton Byfield had second-period goals. Cam Talbot made 31 saves in his Kings debut.

Rantanen gave Colorado a 3-0 lead and completed a run of two goals in 53 seconds at 3:47 of the second period when he beat Talbot top shelf on a wrist shot from a tight angle inside the left faceoff circle that went in near the far post.

After the Kings got within a goal, Rantanen gave the Avalanche breathing room at 4:59 of the third period when he redirected Jack Johnson’s shot from the blue line and into the net

QUITE A DEBUT

Kings forward Alex Laferriere showed in his NHL debut that he isn’t going to be a pushover.

The 21-year old Laferriere held his own in a fight with Colorado’s Logan O’Connor during the second period, which provided one of the biggest highlights of the night.

LATE HEROICS

Byfield got the Kings within 3-2 with 4 seconds left in the second period when he chased down the loose puck after the faceoff and scored.

Byfield tried to pass to Adrian Kempe, but the pass deflected off Makar’s stick and into the net.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At San Jose on Saturday.

Kings: Host Carolina on Saturday.

