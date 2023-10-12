Valley rain change to mountain snow, makes mountain travel difficult

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A cold front moving through Western Colorado brought some rain showers, some snow on the higher mountains, and some gusty wind.

Western Slope Rain Through Early

Areas of on-and-off rain are mostly focused on and around the Grand Valley. Rain won’t fall constantly, but the on-and-off rain is possible through this evening. It will fade to an end between about midnight and 2 AM. There may be some new development early Thursday, so some rain and high-elevation snow is possible during the Thursday morning drive. That rain and snow will end before noon.

Snow Makes Mountain Travel Difficult

Snow will mostly be in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, and the central mountain valleys from 6 PM Wednesday until 6 AM Friday. Accumulating snow is likely above an altitude of about 8,500 feet. Accumulation will be in the rain of 5-10 inches with locally higher amounts above 9,500 feet. Travel through these areas will be difficult with poor visibility from heavy, wind-blown snow from tonight through Thursday and Thursday night. Conditions will improve Friday morning.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy with occasional rain. The last of the rain will end between midnight and 2 AM. We’ll cool from lower 60s at 6 PM to upper 50s at 8 PM, then to lower 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible through morning. Low temperatures will be near 39 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 32 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will start mostly cloudy with a lingering spot of light rain. The day will brighten as the clouds clear, and we’ll be noticeably cooler. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees around Grand Junction, 55 degrees around Montrose, 57 degrees around Delta, and 55 degrees around Cortez.

