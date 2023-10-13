Friday Night Blitz Week Eight
Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re coming down the stretch of the High School Football season, with teams vying for playoff spots.
Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights on a special extended version of The Blitz.
Palisade Bulldogs 0, Summit Tigers 0, - 1st Quarter
Central Warriors 0, Greeley Central Wildcats 0, - 1st Quarter
Montrose Red Hawks 0, Coronado Cougars 0, 1st Quarter
Grand Valley Cardinals 0, Coal Ridge Titans 0, - 1st Quarter
Grand Junction Tigers 43, Bear Creek Bears 35, - Final
Rifle Bears 61, Aspen Skiers 7, - Final
Fruita Monument Wildcats 54, Auroura Central 0, - Final
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.