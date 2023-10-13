Friday Night Blitz Week Eight

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz(KKCO/KJCT)
By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re coming down the stretch of the High School Football season, with teams vying for playoff spots.

Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights on a special extended version of The Blitz.

Palisade Bulldogs 0, Summit Tigers 0, - 1st Quarter

Central Warriors 0, Greeley Central Wildcats 0, - 1st Quarter

Montrose Red Hawks 0, Coronado Cougars 0, 1st Quarter

Grand Valley Cardinals 0, Coal Ridge Titans 0, - 1st Quarter

Grand Junction Tigers 43, Bear Creek Bears 35, - Final

Rifle Bears 61, Aspen Skiers 7, - Final

Fruita Monument Wildcats 54, Auroura Central 0, - Final

