Grand Junction Football lights up the scoreboard against Bear Creek

By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:40 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Tigers Football Team put on a show in their last home game of the season, and the Tigers took the opportunity to put on a show, taking down the Bear Creek Bears 43-35.

After trading blows early on in the first quarter the game was tied at 7-7, coming off a Grand Junction touchdown pass, the Tiger defense forced a fumble, and Junior Linebacker and Quarterback Will Applegate pick it up ran it back for the scoop-and-score, giving them the 14-7 lead.

Applegate went on to have a huge game for the Tigers on both sides of the ball.

Bear Creek tied it up shortly after on the ground running it in from around the Grand Junction 10-yard mark for the touchdown.

Next score of the game was through the air, Applegate aired it out to Junior Receiver Noah Watkins who was open downfield and carried it in for the touchdown. Tigers stayed on the attack on the point after attempt, when the Tiger holder Senior Tanner Roahrig pulled up and completed a pass to Applegate for the two-point conversion.

The Bear Creek offense showed life in second half, but they couldn’t keep up with the Tigers’ offensive outburst. Bear Creek was outscored or tied with Grand Junction in scoring every quarter.

The Tiger offense continued to find success against the Bears, putting up a total of 43 points. The Tigers season high prior to this game was 28 points.

Grand Junction will close out their season on the road in their final two games. Up next, they will head over to Littleton to take on the Dakota Ridge Eagles.

