President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024

Latest News

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily...
Police officer killed, another wounded in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage