A sunny weekend is ahead with slow-warming temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A look into our Friday:

Throughout our Friday, we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope, with dry conditions. Winter storm conditions have since ceased in the high country, but some mountain passes could still have slick and icy spots. Temperatures today are to sit in the lower 60s for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez. Low temperatures for Saturday morning will sit in the lower to mid-30s first, starting with partly cloudy skies before clearing throughout the morning hours.

The upcoming weekend:

A few events are going to occur on Saturday. First is the solar eclipse, which will happen around 10:30 a.m.—Saturday morning. The best viewing location for the eclipse will be the Four Corners region. Another event happening is the Air Show at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Both events will have excellent sky conditions. Temperatures will stay chilly during the morning hours. If you head to Cortez or near the Four Corners Region for the solar eclipse, temperatures between 10 and 11 a.m. will be in the upper 40s. High temperatures by the evening hours will sit in the mid to lower 60s, which will apply to Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta.

On Sunday, conditions will not change as we will continue to see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds in the higher elevations. Temperatures will continue to slowly rise to the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta, with Montrose and Cortez in the upper 60s.

