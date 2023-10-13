“This senseless behavior has to end here,” says NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson

WASHINGTON, (KKCO) - The conviction of Aurora Police Officer, Randy Roedema, who was charged with criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, has resulted in a powerful statement from the President and CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson.

“Being a Black man in America is not a crime. Let me be clear – no person should ever face this level of violence for being Black, especially from those who swore to ‘serve and protect,’ We commend the jury and thank them for their commitment to ensuring justice for the Aurora community and Elijah’s family. Many have grappled with years of sorrow and grief over Elijah McClain for the simple fact that he did not deserve to die that dreadful evening. His life symbolizes the innocence of countless Black men throughout America who are senselessly targeted and subjected to harassment by law enforcement every day. The NAACP calls upon the Aurora Police Department Chief Art Acevedo to take decisive action to ensure that no other citizens of the city have to experience or bear witness to such excessive force and brutality at the hands of officers ever again. This senseless behavior has to end here, and it starts with law enforcement building trust within the communities they are chosen to protect.”

Johnson has been a voice and an advocate for equal rights along with the eradication of prejudices toward people of color in America. The NAACP has built its legacy on the roots of activism and racial equality. It has been committed to remaining one of the leading promoters of equality and change.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.