Weather looks perfect for this weekend’s solar eclipse and air show

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather on Saturday looks perfect for the big air show in Grand Junction and for the Annular Solar Eclipse. The day offers abundant sunshine with just a few passing clouds. The morning will be chilly with mainly low-to-mid 30s for lows. We’ll warm through the 40s and 50s through midday, then into the mid-to-upper 60s in the afternoon.

Solar Eclipse Timing & Eye Safety

The Annular Solar Eclipse begins at 9:11 AM Saturday at Grand Junction. Maximum eclipse of about 86% will happen at 10:32 AM. “Annular” means it’s that “ring of fire” eclipse where the moon won’t cover the entire sun. The eclipse will end at 12:01 PM. All of the Western Slope offers a good view of the eclipse. The perfect place for viewing is around Cortez and the Four Corners Monument. DO NOT LOOK AT THE SUN WITHOUT PROPER PROTECTION. The sun can permanently damage your vision - even at maximum eclipse. To view the eclipse, you should wear special eclipse glasses or welder’s goggles rated at least 13. Sunglasses are not sufficient protection. Looking at the sun in the middle of the day is not the same thing as looking at the sun at sunset when it’s low on the horizon. When the sun is low, it is filtered by more of the atmosphere since it passes at an oblique angle through the atmosphere. The sun can also damage your camera equipment without proper sun filters.

Winter Weather Advisory For the Mountains

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 AM Friday for our central and northern mountains. Snow-packed roads and visibility reduced by wind-blow snow will make travel difficult through the mountains. If you are traveling, give yourself extra time to account for the slow-go. Conditions will begin improving quickly by Friday morning.

The Weather Setup

Our large storm complex is pulling away from Colorado tonight. It will take what’s left of the rain and snow with it, so the snow will fade to an end overnight through early Friday morning. The cold air behind the storm system will start relaxing, and we will start warming on Saturday afternoon.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. We’ll cool from upper 50s at 6 PM to lower 50s at 8 PM, then to upper 40s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Low temperatures will be near 37 degrees around Grand Junction, 32 degrees around Montrose, 34 degrees around Delta, and 26 degrees around Cortez. Friday will become mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 62 degrees around Grand Junction, 60 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 61 degrees around Cortez.

