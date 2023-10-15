2023 Grand Junction Airshow: The Menzies plane

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2023 Grand Junction Airshow took over the Valley this weekend offering varies aircraft shows, local food trucks, and family friendly activities.

Steve Menzies, the Owner of a 1969 Nanchang CJ-6, showcased his plane at the Airshow this weekend like many others. The CJ-6 is a Chinese built plane and is used to train military personnel in the Chinese Airforce, specifically their MiG pilots. These planes are still made today. This specific plane was purchased off a man in Decatur, Texas a year and a half ago as is (in the current condition), it was approximately 80 thousand dollars.

Menzies speaks on what the CJ-6 plane means to him:

" It’s a lot of fun to fly... I’ve been a pilot since 1989. I’ve owned three airplanes and I saw this one online- and I’ve been interested in this style of plane for a long time, so I bought it. I’m not sure what drew me to this plane other than the fact that it is a military style airplane. You can do aerobatics in it and I like the radial engines on them.”

The Grand Junction Airshow has been an event that takes pride in military involvement in the event, many branches of the military have tents set up there to showcase pride and share information about the given branch.

Menzies being a veteran shares his thoughts on why these shows are important to him:

“I am a veteran, Airforce veteran... I like these shows because I like to get people interested in flying and the only way you get them interesting in flying is showing them the airplanes and being able to give them opportunities to ride in them. We’ve had some great reactions (to the plane) it’s been wonderful. These people have been looking at it and crawling around in it and asking questions, they are really interested in it.”

Menzies isn’t unfamiliar to attending airshows, he says:

“I go into different fly-ins around the state and Utah. If they have a fly-in, I’ll fly in and they’ll set it up for display. I had Aspen have me come in one time for their school.”

This year the Grand Junction Airshow welcomed back the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the community, and some out of towners to bring fun to the Grand Valley once again.

“It’s a wonderful place to be today. If you want to know anything about flying this is the place to be” states Menzies.

For more information on the Airshow flying acts click here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.