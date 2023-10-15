23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 23-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Memphis Avenue, located in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Officials said EMS transported both victims to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The vehicle fled the scene following the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital

Latest News

Air Force fullback Emmanuel Michel (right) gets to the edge of the line of scrimmage to run for...
AP Top 25: Air Force ranked for 1st time since 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Egypt’s leader criticizes Israel’s Gaza operation as the top US diplomat extends his Mideast mission
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart defends Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half in...
New York Liberty avoid sweep, take Game 3 of WNBA Finals, beat Aces 87-73
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76