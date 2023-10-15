Little Blue Creek Canyon road improvements through december

By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Traffic may be impacted on Little Blue Creek Canyon through December. Colorado Department of Transportation and other roadway agencies are starting a 4 mile project on us 50 between mile point 123 and 127. CDOT says to expect delays up to an hour long when traveling through the canyon.. Full closures of the road will be between 7:30pm and 6:30 am.

Little blue creek canyon road schedule
Little blue creek canyon road schedule(KKCO/KJCT)

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run

Latest News

Dog
Howl-o-ween fun run/walk
Pumpkin Gnocchi: Colorado Proud Recipe of the Month for October
Pumpkin Gnocchi: Colorado Proud Recipe of the Month for October
Pumpkin Gnocchi: Colorado Proud Recipe of the Month for October
Pumpkin Gnocchi: Colorado Proud Recipe of the Month for October
Local Grand Junction chocolate shop: Dirty Lil Cacao
Grand Junction local chocolate shop: Dirty Lil Cacao