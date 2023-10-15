Maverick Football bounces back in a big way against Fort Lewis

By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Maverick Football seemed to figure out their recent offensive issues and then some, going on the road to Durango, and blowing out the Fort Lewis Skyhawks at a final of 62-14.

The Mavs entered play having only scored seven points combined in their last two games. Redshirt Freshman Marvin Jones burst through the Skyhawks defensive front, and broke CMU out of their scoring slump, ripping off a 48-yard touchdown run, getting CMU on the board.

The run by Jones played part in the Mavericks putting up a season-high 273 yards on the ground on 30 attempts.

CMU’s offensive outburst continued throughout the first half, as they scored a touchdown on every possession by the end of the second quarter.

Maverick Special Teams also had a big play, after the Skyhawks first score of the game they attempted an onside kick. The ball was first bobbled by a Skyhawks player before Freshman Defensive Back Charlie Smith picked it up and ran it all the way back to the endzone for a touchdown, that put the Mavericks up 34-7.

Up next for Mavericks Football, a showdown with the Adams State Grizzlies for CMU’s homecoming game. The Grizzlies are 3-4 so far this season, but are coming off back to back losses.

