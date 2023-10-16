Fruita Softball advances in playoffs and takes out Central

By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Monument Wildcats Softball Team escaped the State Regionals, advancing further into the playoffs, and taking out the Central Warriors in a win-or-go home game at a final of 7-3.

After both teams lost a game to the Legend Titans, and both were able to take down the Bear Creek Bears, the two Grand Valley teams got matched up with one another, with a chance to stay in the playoffs on the line.

The Wildcats and Warriors had already played twice in the regular season, with the Wildcats taking both games.

Central actually got on the board in the third, going up two nothing. But the ‘Cats took a 3-2 lead after getting one run in the third, and two more in the fourth and never looked back. The Warriors threatened late, but the Wildcats got out of a jam with stellar defense and pitching.

Fruita Monument and Legend are the two teams to make it out of the regional.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital

Latest News

Mark Breman
A grand valley local chose to stay in Israel amidst war
Fruita Softball advances in playoffs and takes out Central
Fruita Softball advances in playoffs and takes out Central
Air Force fullback Emmanuel Michel (right) gets to the edge of the line of scrimmage to run for...
AP Top 25: Air Force ranked for 1st time since 2019
Steve Menzies shows his love for Aviation by bringing in his personal aircraft to this years...
2023 Grand Junction Airshow: The Menzies plane