Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Hopper!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hopper is a one-year-old, medium-sized dog who loves to party! The little dude still has a lot of puppy energy in him and would thrive in an active home without young children around. He can be selective about his company, but he may be open to having the right canine sibling. With proper training and an outlet for his energy, Hopper would make an amazing companion for anyone.

Roice-Hursts Pets of the Week: Meet Hopper, Molly, and Lemon! (Roice-Hurst Pet Humane)

Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run & Dog Walk on Saturday, October 28!Whether your canine companion is ready to race or is more content with an easy autumn walk, dress up with your pup and join Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Grand Junction Sports Commission for the second annual Howl-o-ween 5K & 2K Fun Run and Dog Walk, presented by St. Mary’s Medical Center (now Intermountain Health)! Check in begins at 10am, the race kicks off at 11am, followed by a pet costume contest, food trucks, and live music at 12pm! Learn more and register at rhhumanesociety.org/5K.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.