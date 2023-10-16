Sunny, unseasonably warm afternoons persist through this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our theme of sunshine, cool mornings, and warm afternoons to start this week will be an ongoing theme through the weekend.

Our Weather Setup

The high pressure over us will weaken as a cold front over the Pacific Northwest Monday evening tracks eastward and collides with the high pressure area. The weaker high pressure won’t change the expectation for its influence on our weather - we still expect abundant sunshine, cool mornings, and warm afternoons to persist through this week.

Rain Could Increase Next Week

What we need is rain. Severe and Moderate Drought are widespread across the Western Slope. The seven day forecast is dry through the weekend. A small chance for rain is in the forecast for Monday - day seven of our seven day forecast. Long-range trends for 6-10 days (October 22-26) favor above-normal probabilities for rainfall with 50% odds. The 8-14 day period (October 24-30) also favors above-normal probabilities for rainfall with 40-50% odds. The prospects for rain for the back half of October look good from where we’re sitting, but how much rain the rest of October delivers remains to be seen.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and unseasonably warm. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to middle 60s at 8 PM, then to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees at Montrose, 43 degrees at Delta, and 35 degrees at Delta. Tuesday will come with a few more clouds, but there will still be plenty of warm sunshine. We will warm from mid-to-upper 40s at 7 AM to middle 60s at noon, then to mid-to-upper 70s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 76 degrees around Grand Junction, 75 degrees around Montrose, 77 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez.

