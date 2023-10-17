3rd Congressional District: Adam Frisch significantly outpaces Rep. Boebert

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While the next election for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is still a year away, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s contender, Adam Frisch, has significantly outpaced Boebert by a landslide. According to the Colorado Sun, Frisch raised $3.4 million dollars for the quarter in comparison to Boebert’s $854,000.

In the meantime, Grand Junction Attorney and Republican, Jeff Heard, has raised more than $412,000 dollars in the third quarter. According to the Colorado Sun, a majority of that money comes from big-name conservatives. Rep. Boebert is reported to have lost the endorsements of Western Colorado leadership like Mesa County Commissioner, Cody Davis, Bobbie Daniel’s, and the Delta County Commissioner, Don Suppes.

Upon reaching out to Rep. Lauren Boebert for a statement regarding her thoughts on Frisch, she said, “Our fundraising has always been powered by the working-class families of rural Colorado, which is why I’ve worked tirelessly to deliver substantive results for them on the local issues they care about most.” She continued, “I’m as confident as ever that we will have the resources we need to share our message and win in 2024.”

