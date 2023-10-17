Colorado sees increase in teen road deaths

(WILX)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In Colorado, 61 teen drivers have died so far this year on the road; that’s up 53 percent from this time last year according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The statistics emphasize the need for education, awareness, and parental involvement.

“There’s no more important conversation that a parent can have with their teen than one about driving safely,” said Sam Cole, safety communications manager at CDOT.

CDOT reports more than 16,000 teenagers between the ages of 15-19 have been involved in crashes in Colorado so far this year, and 61 teen drivers have died on the road, up 53% from this time last year. “We’re just seeing more of those bad behaviors on our roadways by teen drivers, whether it be speeding, being on their phone, not buckling up, or just generally driving recklessly.”

CDOT emphasizes the need for parents and guardians to play an active role in shaping their teens’ choices behind the wheel. “These are life-and-death conversations that parents need to be having with their kids.” Cole says teen drivers should follow the driving rules, which include no phones, passenger restrictions, mandatory seat belts, curfews, and zero tolerance for drunk driving.

The stakes are high, as young drivers often underestimate the risks they face on the road. It’s a matter of life or death.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread
The Grand Junction Police Department respond to a stabbing on North Ave.
One person charged after North Ave. stabbing
CMU's Homecoming week kicked off this afternoon celebrating with celebration and free swag.
Take a journey back in time for CMU’s 2023 Homecoming
Rim Rock Drive takes fifth place in the most scenic fall foliage drive for 2023. File photo.
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage