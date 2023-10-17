Colorado sees increase in teen road deaths

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In Colorado, 61 teen drivers have died so far this year on the road; that’s up 53 percent from this time last year according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The statistics emphasize the need for education, awareness, and parental involvement.

“There’s no more important conversation that a parent can have with their teen than one about driving safely,” said Sam Cole, safety communications manager at CDOT.

CDOT reports more than 16,000 teenagers between the ages of 15-19 have been involved in crashes in Colorado so far this year, and 61 teen drivers have died on the road, up 53% from this time last year. “We’re just seeing more of those bad behaviors on our roadways by teen drivers, whether it be speeding, being on their phone, not buckling up, or just generally driving recklessly.”

CDOT emphasizes the need for parents and guardians to play an active role in shaping their teens’ choices behind the wheel. “These are life-and-death conversations that parents need to be having with their kids.” Cole says teen drivers should follow the driving rules, which include no phones, passenger restrictions, mandatory seat belts, curfews, and zero tolerance for drunk driving.

The stakes are high, as young drivers often underestimate the risks they face on the road. It’s a matter of life or death.

