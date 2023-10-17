County update on 29 road hill collapse

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three months since the hillside near the 29 road bridge collapse, county officials still don’t know for sure what caused it to happen.

According to Mesa County Public Works, it’s likely due to high water flows, undercutting the shale face.

The department further said the Mesa Irrigation District was operating one of their pumps that morning, and the pipes separated. However, it’s unknown if the pipe separation happened before or after the collapse.

“You know, it’s one of those chicken and egg what came first, the pipe separating or the cliff moving,” said Laura Page, engineering division director. “But either way, the result was the collapse you see out there.”

Page believes there was a shift in the cliff face that caused the pipes to collapse.

Page further stated the county has a design plan to reinforce the cliff to prevent any further erosion. The county is working on getting bids from various contractors to do the work.

“So instead of trying to have a shear face, for the whole height of that, we’re going to try and push some that dirt off the top of that shale, lay that back to get some of that burden off of that cliff face,” said Page. “So that hopefully that will stabilize it and it won’t move anymore.”

According to Page, repairs could be anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000. The hope is to have a contractor approved and on site by November, and have the work finished by the end of the year.

