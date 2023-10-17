Family uses spooky Halloween display to raise awareness

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - Neighborhoods across the nation are gearing up for Halloween, setting up impressive yard displays to welcome trick-or-treaters. One Fruita family is using their display, to raise awareness for a cause close to their hearts and potentially save lives.

“I want to get visibility and word out about this organization Animal Rescue the Rockies,” said Jonathan Maybon. “The reality is our family grew by three because of that organization. "

Maybon said he and his wife began setting up their Halloween display in September. The Maybon’s decorate every year, but this year, he said they went all out. Even making some of their own animatronic props. The very first one he made, is a couple of skeletons; a dog trying to take a leg bone from a human skeleton.

“I shared that on social media,” said Maybon. That actually was featured in a weekly newsletter that another hunter puts out, during this time of year. The prop was chosen, among other hundreds of props to be featured in that newsletter.”

According to Maybon, that was the most viral post he’s ever had, garnering more than 1,000 views within minutes of being posted on TikTok. That’s when he said he got an idea.

“I was putting all these decorations out and putting this together, it occurred to me that there’s going to be a lot of people that probably want to come see this,” said Maybon. “It would be a good opportunity to share with them about an organization that’s close to my heart, the Animal Rescue of the Rockies.”

The Maybons fostered and adopted three animals from the rescue; a dog and two cats.

“You know, I can’t imagine life without those three family members,” said Maybon.

Maybon posted a sign in the front of his yard. The sign, displaying a Q.R. code, leading to the rescue’s website, where donations can be made.

“When I heard about that, I just thought how generous it is of them to even think of us,” said Karen Martiny, founder executive director for Animal Rescue of the Rockies. “I was amazed and humbled. I’m always humbled when people want to help out because I’m grateful.”

Martiny said she’s known the Maybons for years and is grateful for what they’ve done in the past.

“The pets and the animals mean so much to me personally,” said Martiny. “It’s a passion; it’s my life’s passion. And so, anyone that offers to help us out has my eternal gratitude.”

As for the Maybon’s, they just hope that any visitor who sees their Halloween display, will think about the animals who are needing a second chance to live with a good family.

If you’d like to check out the Maybon’s Halloween display, you can spot it on Westwater Circle in Fruita.

