One person charged after North Ave. stabbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, shortly after 2:30 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a crime scene near the 2800 Block of North Avenue. One person with stab wounds was immediately provided a tourniquet and transported to the hospital where the victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

One person, 24-year-old Kathryn Gomez, was located by officers and taken into custody with the following charges:

- First Degree Assault

- Felony Menacing

- Violation of Restraining Order

The GJPD believes this to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.

The incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

