One person charged after North Ave. stabbing

The Grand Junction Police Department respond to a stabbing on North Ave.
The Grand Junction Police Department respond to a stabbing on North Ave.(Cristian Sida)
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, shortly after 2:30 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a crime scene near the 2800 Block of North Avenue. One person with stab wounds was immediately provided a tourniquet and transported to the hospital where the victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

One person, 24-year-old Kathryn Gomez, was located by officers and taken into custody with the following charges:

- First Degree Assault

- Felony Menacing

- Violation of Restraining Order

The GJPD believes this to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.

The incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market

Latest News

U.S. tensions are flaring as war in Israel escalates with evacuations and a looming ground...
Biden will travel to Israel Wednesday amid concern that Israel-Hamas conflict could expand
CMU's Homecoming week kicked off this afternoon celebrating with celebration and free swag.
Take a journey back in time for CMU’s 2023 Homecoming
Rim Rock Drive takes fifth place in the most scenic fall foliage drive for 2023. File photo.
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
A new non-profit is working to restore the old Union Depot in Grand Junction. That building is...
Restoring “the most important building in Grand Junction”