City of Montrose’s leaf pickup service starts soon

Montrose begins their fall clean-up starting on November 3, 2023, and ends on Dec. 7, 2023.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose announced Monday that its annual fall leaf cleanup will begin on November 13, and will run through December 7.

Montrose residents can buy bag bundles for their leaf piles for $1 at City Hall, located at 400 E. Main St., or at the Public Works Building at 1221 6450 Road. Each bundle has four clear plastic bags.

The city said that residents can use any brand of bag to collect their leaves, but specified that the bags must be clear.

Only leaves will be picked up, and the city reminded residents not to rake leaves into the street or into city storm drains.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital

Latest News

Lowline Fire grows significantly after update from 5-weeks ago
Lowline Fire grows about 100 acres over several weeks
Rep. Boebert goes against challenger, Adam Frisch during Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
3rd Congressional District: Adam Frisch significantly outpaces Rep. Boebert
Halloween lights shining brightly in Fruita neighborhood.
Family uses spooky Halloween display to raise awareness
The hillside collapsed in June.
County update on 29 road hill collapse