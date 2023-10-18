Lowline Fire grows about 100 acres over several weeks

According to AirNow, the fire has grown to over 1,999 acres, up about 100 acres over the previous update five weeks ago
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - Firefighting crews working on the Lowline Fire released an update Monday.

According to airnow.gov, the fire has grown to over 1,999 acres, up about 100 acres over the previous update five weeks ago. Updates are widely spaced and show that the fire is burning slowly.

Containment has held steady at 55% since September 21, with no new information provided by fire crews.

The fire was ignited in July earlier this year by a lightning strike.

