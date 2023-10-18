Snow could come with the Grand Valley’s first freeze next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re seeing strong-and-strengthening signals of the first freeze of the season and perhaps our first snow of the season by late next week. Enjoy sunny warmth that will be around through this weekend. It won’t last much longer.

First Freeze in the Grand Valley Possible Next Week

We have been tracking increasing odds for our first freeze of the season late next week. The chance increases for Thursday night-Friday morning and for Friday night-Saturday morning. The risk is even higher for Saturday night-Sunday morning. It’s time to drain your swamp coolers and sprinkler systems. You’ll want to do that before next Thursday when that first freeze of the season becomes possible around Grand Junction.

Snow Could Come With That First Freeze

It may not just be a freeze. Our forecast data are hinting at our first round of snow for the season late next week, too. It’s still 9-10 days away, and confidence in this forecast is low, but it’s increasing. It is far from a guarantee at this point. We are telling you about this because we want to be sure you’re ready - both for the first freeze and for the first snow of the season. We’ll be watching this closely between now and then.

Our Next Weather Maker

Cooler weather and a chance for rain will arrive early next week. There’s still a fair amount of uncertainty with this storm system, and new forecast data indicating some dry air being drawn into that storm system adds to that uncertainty of exactly what this storm system will mean for us. With or without rain early next week, this disturbance will drop the jet stream farther south to set us up for a bigger storm system and colder weather late next week.

Between Now & Then

In the mean time, high pressure is sitting over the Western U.S. High pressure typically brings sunshine, and this occasion is no exception. The established theme of the week of sunny, warm afternoons and cool nights and mornings will hold through this weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to middle 60s at 8 PM, then to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 77 degrees around Grand Junction, 74 degrees around Montrose, 78 degrees around Delta, and 78 degrees around Cortez.

