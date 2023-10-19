74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage

Latest News

FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in...
Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer