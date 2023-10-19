Athletes of Week: Mav Women’s Soccer on a Historic Winning Streak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Women’s Soccer Team just keeps winning and winning and winning some more.

The Mavericks are 11-0-1 at this point of their season tied for the longest unbeaten streak in program history with the 2000 team.

The Mavs defense has been lights out only allowing four goals all season long.

However, they’re on a collision course with the UCCS Mountain Lions, who are also unbeaten in ten straight games.

Historically, the Mavericks lead this matchup at 9-7-2 all-time for the Mountain Lions took a 3-1 win against the Mavericks last season.

First place in the Rocky Mountain athletics conference is on the line in this one winner picks a big advantage in conference play with just five games left in the regular season.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.