Colorado’s Attorney General warns loan borrowers of scams

AG Weiser said since the start-up of loan repayments, his office has forecasted an influx in loan repayment scams.(Pexels)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Student loan repayments began this month and Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser urged borrowers to proceed with caution after preparing for an influx of scams.

AG Weiser said since the start-up of loan repayments, his office has forecasted an influx in loan repayment scams.

For thousands of Americans this is the first-time borrowers are having to put money towards loans after a President Biden era policy was lifted.

If you aren’t sure what you owe contact your loan provider or visit the official student aid website.

“The single best way to protect yourself, go to the legitimate site, get your actual information, call them directly and make sure you understand what your payment plan is and isn’t. And don’t get suckered into paying money to people who are just robbing you,” AG Weiser said.

AG Weiser said scammers are targeting vulnerable people and preying on fear. The AG said scammers are forceful in making a borrower think they need to hand over personal sensitive information.

“Even if you get a letter in the mail that might look official, you can’t assume that it’s actually legitimate. The scammers are finding more and more ways to get you to give up valuable information, your credit card numbers, your checking account numbers, and they can do it through any means in the mail in person over the phone,” AG Weiser said.

If you think you have fallen victim to a loan borrower scams you can notify the AG’s office here.

