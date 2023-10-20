The highest continuous paved road in the US closes for the season

The high-elevation road is not designed to be an all-season road, with 11 miles above 11,500 feet, few guardrails and no shoulders.
By Alexander Kirk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTES PARK, Colo — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park has closed to through traffic for the season.

The high-elevation route closed for the season Wednesday. While this means visitors can no longer drive the full length, sections of the road that lead to popular winter destinations are still open.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States. It climbs to 12,183 feet and connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

The road has few guardrails and no shoulders, and 11 miles of it are above 11,500 feet. In the winter, drifting snow, strong winds and below-freezing temperatures create hazardous driving conditions.

Trail Ridge Road is currently closed at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the national park and at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park.

Some Rocky Mountain National Park destinations remain open including:

  • Bear Lake Road
  • Moraine Park
  • Horseshoe Park
  • The section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley

Trail Ridge Road will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets through Nov. 30. Beginning on Dec. 1, only pedestrians, snowshoers and skiers will be allowed beyond the closed gates.

The road typically opens each year during the last week in May and stays open as long as the weather permits. This year it opened on May 26. Last year, Trail Ridge Road closed for the season on Oct. 25.

Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closed to vehicles on Oct. 3 this year.

Trail Ridge Road
Trail Ridge Road(National Park Service)

Copyright 2023 KUSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
Workers clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023,...
BNSF says rail line inspected day of fatal derailment
phone scam
Police issue warning over phone scammers
Ballot drop box
Breaking down some big ballot measures