The latest next week’s rain & snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our forecast through this weekend is more of the same: that means warm, sunny afternoons and clear, cool nights. Next week will turn cooler, and rain will become possible at times.

Snow Possible Late Next Week

A storm system that could bring us some snow late next week still appears to be on the way. We told you some changes to the forecast were likely, and there do appear to be some changes. Timing is the biggest change. The storm system looks to bring rain and mountain snow Thursday afternoon that may change to snow Thursday night. This storm system is still a week away, and further changes are possible. The main thing to know right now is that we are monitoring the progress of a storm system that could bring our first snow of the season late next week.

First Freeze Possible, Too

Our first freeze of the season is also possible late next week. Cortez and surrounding areas of the Four Corners have already had a hard freeze to end the growing season. Montrose has touched freezing, but Grand Junction and surrounding areas of the Grand Valley haven’t had a freeze yet. It is possible Thursday night-Friday morning and again Friday night-Saturday morning. The biggest risk for a freeze around Grand Junction may be Saturday night-Sunday morning. We’ll be closely monitoring updates with this over the next week, too.

Our Next Weather Maker

Another storm system will arrive early next week. The rain with this looks more and more limited in the valleys. The strongest part of this storm system may pass south of us. That may mean the biggest rain falls around the Four Corners and is not as robust closer to Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta. Some limited cooling will come with this storm system, too. You’ll start noticing the cooling on Tuesday.

Through This Weekend

Until then, we’ll stay warm. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s. The cooler areas - mainly around the Four Corners - will cool into the 30s in the mornings.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from middle 70s at 6 PM to middle 60s at 8 PM, then to upper 50s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, 36 degrees around Cortez, and 22 degrees around Gunnison. Friday will be sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 78 degrees around Grand Junction, 75 degrees around Montrose, 80 degrees around Delta, 78 degrees around Cortez and 74 degrees around Gunnison.

