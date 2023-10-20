GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You may or may not have already been aware that October is pharmacist appreciation month.

Pharmacists are in communities across the nation. According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, there are currently more than 315,000 practicing pharmacists.

The pharmacy team with the V.A. Western Colorado Health Care System is reminding everyone that pharmacists love to help.

“If it’s a problem that you don’t know how to take it, that’s one thing, if you just can’t fit it into your schedule, the right way can often help to troubleshoot that as well,” said Michael Andrews, clinical pharmacy specialist, V.A. Western Colorado Health Care System. “If the directions are take it twice a day, it’s important to know what times a day that is, that would make that medicine work the best. If you’re having trouble tolerating the medication, also important to reach out early. Don’t stop taking a medicine because you’re not doing well with it. Reach out and get some help with that.”

Andrews also urging everyone to make to disposed of unused medication properly. He said to not discard them in the toilet. According to Andrews, the V.A. hospital has a drop off location as do other pharmacies and hospitals in the community.

For a list of drop off locations in the Grand Valley, please visit.

