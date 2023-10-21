“60 Ideas in 60 Minutes” event helps local businesses bring their visions to light

The Grand Junction Convention Center hosted the quarterly "60 Ideas in 60 Minutes" event, where community leaders spoke to inspire local businesses
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Earlier this morning, the Grand Junction Convention Center was host to a quarterly event known as “60 ideas in 60 minutes.” The event focused on enlightening eager Mesa County business leaders on how to become better leaders within their community.

Six community leaders from various industries were speakers at the event. A few of the speakers ranged from executive directors, communication managers, and retired educators.

These speakers taught local organizations, associations, and groups about how to bring their visions to light all while learning patience and how to reflect. The goal of this event is to help local businesses be successful within the workplace and among their communities.

If you missed this event don’t worry because there will be another chance to attend next quarter.

