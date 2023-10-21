Colorado COVID-19 rates are steadily on the rise

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but not nearly as high as they were in 2022
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - COVID-19 cases have been steadily climbing at a rate of 2 percent since June according to the Colorado Disease Control and the Public Health Response.

Since Oct. 1, there have been almost 350 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19, with a new emergency department visit every week; that’s almost 17 times more than the rate of flu or RSV admissions within the same time span.

Though rates are not nearly as high as they were in 2022, there was a higher spike seen during the summer. Healthcare officials are urging those who are at higher risk to get their COVID-19, Flu, and RSV shots.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides resources and services for people to learn how they can stay on top of their vaccinations and how to take extra measures to ensure the health and safety of not only themselves but others. Some who may be at higher risk of these highly contagious illnesses include younger children and older adults, people with underlying medical conditions, those who are pregnant, and those who are immunocompromised.

To learn more about how to protect yourself and others from these illnesses, visit https://www.cdc.gov/.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
motorcyclist accident
Motorcyclist collides into vehicle on F Road at Orchard Run
Highline Lake
Highline Lake will not allow motorized boats Summer 2024
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Week Nine
Bird flu hits the backyard of Weld County
Bird flu breakout strikes Colorado chicken flock
Pharmacist counting pills
October is pharmacist appreciation month
Court date of former St. Mary’s nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patients moved...
Court date of former St. Mary’s nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patients moved to November