Friday Night Blitz Week Nine

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz(KKCO/KJCT)
By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s crunch time for playoff hopeful teams in Colorado High School Football, with just a couple of games remaining in the season.

Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap.

Fruita Monument Wildcats 0, Broomfield Eagles 0, - 1st Quarter

Montrose Red Hawks 43, Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 6, - 4th Quarter

Delta Panthers 14, Bayfield Wolverines 0, - 1st Quarter

Grand Junction Tigers 21, Dakota Ridge Eagles 55, - 3rd Quarter

Central Warriors 0, Skyline Falcons 0, - 1st Quarter

Rifle Bears 0, Grand Valley Cardinals 0, - 1st Quarter

