CUTE: Oklahoma Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

Mother Julu gave birth to a female calf earlier this month, according to the zoo. (SOURCE: Oklahoma City Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a giraffe earlier this month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo said the female giraffe was born to mother Julu on Oct. 10. The calf now stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Zoo caretakers said the giraffe was standing and nursing within an hour of her birth and she already is very independent and is curious about her surroundings.

Julu and the newborn calf will be out of public view at the giraffe barn inside the Expedition Africa part of the zoo to give them time to bond.

The zoo said caretakers will soon begin to introduce the newborn to the rest of the giraffe herd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage

Latest News

Mother Julu gave birth to a female calf earlier this month, according to the zoo. (SOURCE:...
CUTE: Oklahoma Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Meadow gave birth to 15 healthy puppies, according to Perfectly Imperfect Pups.
Great Dane taken in by rescue gives birth to 15 puppies