Mavs Football puts on a show for Homecoming

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football Team won their Homecoming matchup against the Adams State grizzlies in dominant fashion, taking down the Grizzlies 42-7.

Whatever offensive woes the Mavericks faced a couple of weeks ago, the team seems to be past it.

After posting a season-high 273 yards rushing total last week in a 62-14 victory over the Fort Lewis Skyhawks, the Mavs one-upped themselves posting a new season-high on the ground, with 308 yards. Redshirt Freshman Running Back Marvin Jones lead the rushing attack with 100 yards on twelve carries and a touchdown. The game marked the first time since 2021 the Mavericks eclipsed 300 yards on the ground.

The Mavericks Defense showed up in a big way as well, recording six sacks, including a strip-sack by Redshirt Freshman Defensive Lineman Chad Gilman, that lead to a scoop and score by Freshman Defensive Back Charlie Smith.

The Defense also stopped the Grizzlies from capitalizing on Maverick mistakes. The Mavs did turn the ball over four-times in the game, but the defense stood strong and only allowing points after one of the turnovers.

Through the air, Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg struggled at times, but still completed eight throws for 129 yards and a touchdown pass to Sophomore Wide Receiver Jack Horsford. Herberg also contributed on the ground, recording forty yards, as well as a touchdown on the ground.

Up next for the Mavericks is a tough road matchup, with the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves. The Thunderwolves have won four in a row heading into that matchup with the Mavericks.

