Rain and snow possible late this week, but the new week will start warm

Our new week starts warm and dry, then ends colder with rain and snow.
Our new week starts warm and dry, then ends colder with rain and snow.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:11 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our new week starts warm and dry, then ends colder with rain and snow.

Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Meteors - also called shooting stars or falling stars - will streak across the sky at rates of up to 20-25 meteors per hour. Look toward the southeast after midnight for best viewing.

First Snow of the Season Possible Thursday

The big weather story this week is a storm system that could bring our first round of snow. It’s on track to arrive Thursday. Changes to this forecast are possible as this storm system is still several days away. However, the latest forecast data indicate rain increasing late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning between midnight and 6 AM. It’s all rain to start except for snow up on the Grand Mesa and the Elk Mountains. A rain-to-snow change over could begin working southward from the Bookcliffs to the Grand Valley between noon and 3 PM, then snow will expand southward through Montrose and the Four Corners and especially across the San Juans through 6 PM. Snow could fall through the evening and then begin breaking up by midnight, then fading to an end before 6 AM Friday. We may be just warm enough that more snow melts than accumulates, but some limited accumulation - especially on the grassy surfaces - is possible Thursday night.

First Freeze Possible After the Snow

Colder air behind that storm system could mean our first freeze of the season Thursday night-Friday morning. Right now, it looks like a light freeze around Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose with lows of 30-32 degrees. A hard freeze is possible for the Four Corners with lows in the mid-20s around Cortez.

Our Next 24 Hours

At home, we’re in for a sunny Sunday. We’ll start with morning lows near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez then we’ll warm from upper 40s at 8 PM to near 70 degrees at noon, then to the mid-to-upper 70s by 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 76 degrees around Grand Junction, 73 degrees around Montrose, 77 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage

Latest News

Warm sunshine will persist through this weekend, even as clouds begin increasing ahead of an...
Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend, then snow could arrive next week
Warm sunshine will persist through this weekend, even as clouds begin increasing ahead of an...
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Friday 10.20.23
Our forecast through this weekend is more of the same: that means warm, sunny afternoons and...
The latest next week’s rain & snow maker
Our forecast through this weekend is more of the same: that means warm, sunny afternoons and...
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Thursday 10.19.23