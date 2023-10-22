Rain and snow possible late this week, but the new week will start warm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our new week starts warm and dry, then ends colder with rain and snow.

Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Meteors - also called shooting stars or falling stars - will streak across the sky at rates of up to 20-25 meteors per hour. Look toward the southeast after midnight for best viewing.

First Snow of the Season Possible Thursday

The big weather story this week is a storm system that could bring our first round of snow. It’s on track to arrive Thursday. Changes to this forecast are possible as this storm system is still several days away. However, the latest forecast data indicate rain increasing late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning between midnight and 6 AM. It’s all rain to start except for snow up on the Grand Mesa and the Elk Mountains. A rain-to-snow change over could begin working southward from the Bookcliffs to the Grand Valley between noon and 3 PM, then snow will expand southward through Montrose and the Four Corners and especially across the San Juans through 6 PM. Snow could fall through the evening and then begin breaking up by midnight, then fading to an end before 6 AM Friday. We may be just warm enough that more snow melts than accumulates, but some limited accumulation - especially on the grassy surfaces - is possible Thursday night.

First Freeze Possible After the Snow

Colder air behind that storm system could mean our first freeze of the season Thursday night-Friday morning. Right now, it looks like a light freeze around Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose with lows of 30-32 degrees. A hard freeze is possible for the Four Corners with lows in the mid-20s around Cortez.

Our Next 24 Hours

At home, we’re in for a sunny Sunday. We’ll start with morning lows near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez then we’ll warm from upper 40s at 8 PM to near 70 degrees at noon, then to the mid-to-upper 70s by 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 76 degrees around Grand Junction, 73 degrees around Montrose, 77 degrees around Delta, and 75 degrees around Cortez.

