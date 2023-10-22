Redlands Rotary Club hosts D51 School Board Candidate Forum

The private D51 School Board Candidate forum included testimonies from District A candidates...
The private D51 School Board Candidate forum included testimonies from District A candidates Jose Luis Chaves, Jessica Hearns, and Cyndee Skalla.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Aiga Petelo and Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Redlands Rotary Club hosted a private forum Friday for D51 School Board Candidates.

One of two candidate forums, The District 51 District A School Board Candidates Forum, took place this Friday featuring statements from candidates Jose Luis Chaves, Jessica Hearns, and Cyndee Skalla.

Members of the Rotary Club were able to hear these candidates arguments on why they should fill one of the two vacant spots on the D51 school board, specifically the spot in District A.

Debbie Kovalik, a Redlands Rotary Member, speaks on the importance of the forum:

“We find this is a really great forum of questions and answers that allows each candidates adequate time to represent their thoughts and ideas and what their experience is. They become less difficult to talk about their thoughts and ideas when they are in a real informal situation like this one.”

Ballots will be mailed out Monday to registered voters and they need to be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7th.

Ballot drop off locations can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage
Colorado route voted one of the most scenic drives for fall foliage

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Dungeons and Dragons for Therapy
Why Dungeons and Dragons makes a great therapy tool
Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern...
Mesa County John Doe Identified
Mavs football puts on a show for homecoming
Mavs Football puts on a show for Homecoming
Mavs Football puts on a show for Homecoming