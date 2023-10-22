Redlands Rotary Club hosts D51 School Board Candidate Forum

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Redlands Rotary Club hosted a private forum Friday for D51 School Board Candidates.

One of two candidate forums, The District 51 District A School Board Candidates Forum, took place this Friday featuring statements from candidates Jose Luis Chaves, Jessica Hearns, and Cyndee Skalla.

Members of the Rotary Club were able to hear these candidates arguments on why they should fill one of the two vacant spots on the D51 school board, specifically the spot in District A.

Debbie Kovalik, a Redlands Rotary Member, speaks on the importance of the forum:

“We find this is a really great forum of questions and answers that allows each candidates adequate time to represent their thoughts and ideas and what their experience is. They become less difficult to talk about their thoughts and ideas when they are in a real informal situation like this one.”

Ballots will be mailed out Monday to registered voters and they need to be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7th.

Ballot drop off locations can be found here.

