Base Camp Beer Works hosts another successful Maker’s Market

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Base Camp Beer Works (BCBW) hosted its monthly Maker’s Market Sunday afternoon.

The Maker’s Market brought together a handful of Western Slope creators to showcase a variety of handcrafted local goods, including prints, paintings, photographs, quilts, jewelry, shirts, stickers and more.

Minnie Zuner, a bartender at BCBW, talks about the market:

“People really seem to enjoy it and it’s a really great opportunity for people to get locally made goods for the holidays or just to support local artists.”

The next Maker’s Market will be on November 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find more information about future market dates here and if you are wanting to know more about Base Camp Beer Works you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.