CMU hosts panel to better understand Israel-Hamas conflict

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the better part of October, violence has been nearly non-stop in Israel and Gaza, and Colorado Mesa University is hoping to help people better understand the conflict.

Hamas launched its initial attack on Oct. 7. Since then, thousands have died, countless others wounded and many left with questions about the reasoning behind the feud.

“I think for most of us, we look to the Middle East and feels like maybe this ancient fight that is thousands of miles away,” said CMU president, John Marshall. “And the truth is, it affects all of us. And there’s some really pressing central questions that are happening right now.”

The university organized a civic forum called: “Terrorism, Israel and the Palestinians: Why is Peace so Elusive?”

The purpose: the give the community the chance to ask questions, process and get a better understanding of why the conflict is even happening. To help in that purpose, the university is having a panel of three professors, as well as the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

“It comes down to how do we respond to really ugly acts of terrorism and barbarism,” said Marshall. “And I would submit this evening is about trying to attack these challenging questions, with thoughtful and respectful dialogue. And that’s really what tonight is about.”

The university planned to talk on a variety of topics, including the historical ties between the Jewish people and the Palestinians. A closer examination of the geography, and the enduring consequences of the Holocaust, among other topics.

The event began at 5:30 pm in the CMU University Center, south ballroom. It’s free and open to the public.

