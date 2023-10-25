Jewish community leader reacts to learning forum on Israel-Hamas conflict

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was a packed house in the south ballroom at Colorado Mesa University, as the school played host to a civic forum to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The school arranged the forum as a way to give the community the opportunity to ask tough questions and learn more about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The event had a four-person expert panel, including three professors as well as the director of the Jewish Community Relation, with Jewish Colorado.

“I think that it’s remarkable that CMU recognizes the centrality of this kind of teaching, learning, and engaging for the entire campus community,” said Dr. Dan Leshem. “I really appreciated, for instance, this wasn’t in the political science class or in a history class. This was a public forum for the entire campus community and the broader community.”

Leshem said he and CMU president, John Marshall had a planned trip to Israel. A trip, that given the current state of things, was canceled last minute.

“One of the remarkable things in my conversations with both President Marshall and his wife, Linde was that the intensity and integrity and authenticity with which they were approaching that trip,” said Leshem. “The amount of studying they had both done and the number of questions that they asked to make sure that they were going to get to see as much of the story as possible, which I think is vital.”

Leshem further stated he was grateful to the university for putting together the forum. He was also impressed by the audience turnout and the engagement.

“The questions seemed very relevant, and they seemed, without any hostility behind them,” said Leshem. “It really felt like it was a spirit of learning that all the questions were asked, which is amazing because they had just listened to an hour of lectures that were not simple was chock full of information.”

