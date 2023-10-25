Local bakery raises funds for employee fighting cancer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several customers are satisfying their sweet tooth at Homestyle Bakery with a pink sweet treat while making a contribution to the fight against breast cancer.

“If we can help, even in a small way, we want to do that,” said Janet Wilke, Homestyle Bakery co-owner.

Currently, a Homestyle Bakery employee is battling breast cancer. Wilke says the employee isn’t going through this difficult time alone. “She has worked here for nine years, and she started out this journey this summer with two surgeries and then weeks and weeks of radiation treatment,” said Wilke. “She’s a fighter.”

Through the month of October, when you purchase a pink icing donut or cookie, 50% of the proceeds go toward the employee fighting cancer. “We realized that while her treatments were being paid for by her house payments, food and gas weren’t,” said Wilke.

The sweet contribution is a reminder that when a community comes together, we can create a double dose of deliciousness and kindness in one bite. “I think the experience has been as good for us and our employees who are here as it has been to be able to help someone like this; you know, it’s really become very personal to us,” said Wilke.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.