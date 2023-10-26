Athletes of the Week - CMU Women’s Rugby

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Women’s Rugby is coming off a championship in their previous season, and they seemingly have picked up right where they left off.

According to some of the players, this year’s team may be even stronger in certain aspects compared to last year’s championship winners.

" I think last year was very much trying to avoid contact because we were a smaller team last year. Vut this year we have a few people who can take people with them. We’re also better at playing with the team, because it’s coming from sevens and only seven people on the field now we’re doing 15. So just being able to adapt and change your playing style to fit more people on the field,” Senior Scrumhalf Ryleigh Blantnik said.

But this year’s team has absolutely been a force, going undefeated and taking down some big schools along the way such as Colorado, Colorado State, and Air Force.

“With Colorado State, CU being bigger schools, you know we’re Colorado Mesa, D2 school, but were playing D-1 Teams, so,” Senior Flanker Carly Scheck said.

Up next for the Mavericks is a road trip to take on Montana State.

“I think it is going ot be very contact heavy. We know they like running straight at us, straight at our forward, straight at the break down so I think we’re going to have to be really prepard on defense, being able to make those tackles, and push them back,” Blantnik said.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.