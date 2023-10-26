Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers

ASPEN, Colo. — A bear that attacked a security guard inside an Aspen resort late Monday night was captured and euthanized on Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

A male security guard on duty at the St. Regis Aspen Resort was responding to a report of a bear inside the hotel late Monday night when he surprised the bear in the hotel’s kitchen, CPW said in a statement Tuesday. The bear attacked the guard, knocking him to the ground, but he was able to get away and call 911. The guard was transported to a local hospital with scratches on his back, officials said, and was released Tuesday morning.

Wildlife officials arrived at the scene shortly after midnight Tuesday. They found that the bear had entered the hotel through “a series of doors near the courtyard.” The bear was located near the hotel, but wildlife officers were unable to safely tranquilize and capture it in the public area. They resumed their search Tuesday night in coordination with Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers located the bear near Conner Park, off E. Hopkins Avenue, and hazed it into a tree, where they used a tranquilizer gun to immobilize it. An Aspen Fire ladder truck was used to remove the animal from the tree.

Wildlife officers used surveillance video from the hotel to positively identify the bear as the same animal that attacked the guard.

“During our initial investigation we gathered witness statements along with photos and videos from hotel security cameras,” Matt Yamashita, CPW Area Wildlife Manager, said in a statement. “All played an important part in our investigation. Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behavior of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear.”

The bear, identified as a male, had a distinctive white patch that helped officials identify it. The identification was important, as wildlife officers spotted eight other bears moving around downtown Aspen during their search.

Per CPW policy, the bear was humanely euthanized, and sent to the CPW Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins for a full necropsy.

CPW said that although most human–bear conflicts arise when humans don’t take proper precautions, like properly storing food and trash, officers “noted the lack of food related attractants and cleanliness of the kitchen” where the guard was attacked.

“This incident serves as an unfortunate reminder that bears are still active as they prepare for hibernation,” CPW said. “While it is common for people to see bears and other wildlife inside Aspen town limits, it is everyone’s responsibility to give wildlife space and remember the importance of being ‘bear aware’ at all times.”

Although black bears rarely attack humans directly, human–bear conflict has increased in recent years, according to CPW.

“Today, bears share space with a rapidly growing human population,” the agency says. “Bears will work hard to get the calories they need, and can easily damage property, vehicles, and homes. Bears that become aggressive in their pursuit of an easy meal must often be destroyed.”

During late summer and early fall, an estimated 17,000–20,000 bears in the state seek 20,000 calories a day to prepare for winter hibernation, and they will freely explore human habitats for food, the agency said.

To avoid allowing bears to become too comfortable with humans and human sources of food, the agency advises residents and visitors to get rid of attractants including food, trash, and even bird feeders.

