Colorado lawmakers call on TSA to help reduce Denver International Airport wait times

As the holiday season approaches, many people will be taking flights through the Denver International Airport, the third busiest airport in the U.S
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:52 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As the holiday season approaches, many people will be taking flights through the Denver International Airport, the third busiest airport in the U.S. Colorado policymakers are looking for answers to the long wait times at the Denver International Airport.

All five Democratic U.S. House Representatives and Republican, Ken Buck, sent a letter to the Transportation Security Administration’s administrator, David Pekoske. In a letter, lawmakers asked to fully deploy resources to reduce wait times.

In the letter, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper alongside Colorado U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette, Ken Buck, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, Brittany Pettersen, and Yadira Caraveo wrote their concerns over the DIA not having the necessary TSA roles in order to meet the high demand of travelers.

A meeting has been scheduled to go over this issue so that the Denver International Airport can meet the needs of travelers all around.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Othram, Inc. is a private DNA laboratory built specifically to "apply the power of modern...
Mesa County John Doe Identified
Cannabis products in jars on display
City’s newest cannabis dispensary opens its doors
Central High School receives threat
Central High School receives threat

Latest News

Police cordoned off the area around the incident on Oct 26, 2023.
Police identify man charged with murder in Grand Ave slaying
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses second straight to Colorado Mines
Mavs Women’s Soccer loses big conference game to Mines
Colorado Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson (22) crashes into the boards after colliding with...
Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak snapped at 15 in 4-0 Pittsburgh win
Abortion is on the rise here in Colorado
Colorado abortion rates are on the rise according to studies
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Bear That Attacked Guard At Aspen Resort Captured And Euthanized By Wildlife Officers